English
International Shia News Agency

Construction of 2,200 Israeli housing units stopped before Biden’s trip to Middle East

0

SHAFAQNA- The office of Yair Lapid, the Prime Minister of Israel, issued a decision to stop the construction of 2,200 residential units in occupied Jerusalem shortly before the arrival of US President Joe Biden in the region.

Israeli sources stated that this action is to prevent a repeat of what happened during Biden’s visit to occupied Palestine in 2010 as the vice president of Barack Obama, so that Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israeli regime At that time, welcomed him by announcing the creation of 1,800 residential units for settlers in occupied Jerusalem, which angered the American government.

Israel’s Planning and Construction Committee is scheduled to meet next Monday to discuss this decision.

Source: Shafaqna Persian 

Related posts

Israel’s prediction of Biden’s trip to Middle East: Common market with presence of Saudi Arabia

asadian

Palestine: International Center for Justice calls for end to demolition of Yusufiyah Cemetery

asadian

Sheikh Ekrima Sabri’s call to attend Al-Aqsa Mosque on Eid Al-Mab’ath

asadian

Activists demonstrate in front of White House in protest of Israeli PM‘s trip to US (photos)

asadian

Washington plans to open a consulate in East Jerusalem in the near future

asadian

Al-Kazemi & Biden meet to agree the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq by end of 2021

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.