Construction of 2,200 Israeli housing units stopped before Biden’s trip to Middle East

SHAFAQNA- The office of Yair Lapid, the Prime Minister of Israel, issued a decision to stop the construction of 2,200 residential units in occupied Jerusalem shortly before the arrival of US President Joe Biden in the region.

Israeli sources stated that this action is to prevent a repeat of what happened during Biden’s visit to occupied Palestine in 2010 as the vice president of Barack Obama, so that Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israeli regime At that time, welcomed him by announcing the creation of 1,800 residential units for settlers in occupied Jerusalem, which angered the American government.

Israel’s Planning and Construction Committee is scheduled to meet next Monday to discuss this decision.

Source: Shafaqna Persian