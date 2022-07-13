Iran’s FM: Iran & Vatican share same views on solving global crises

Hossein Amirabdollahian who made a trip to Italy yesterday said in a tweet earlier today that he had a two-hour vis-à-vis conversation with the Vatican’s prime minister and secretary of state.

The Foreign Minister added that they shared the same views on focusing on political solutions to the existing global crises and on the commonalities between Islam and Christianity.

The Pope has great respect for the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, adding that he and the Pope had the same opinion on a good, sustainable deal on removing sanctions against Iran and a ceasefire in Ukraine and Yemen.

Amirabdollahian met with Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Paul Gallagher on Tuesday, exchanging views on shared interests and concerns regarding regional and international developments.

The Iranian foreign minister also briefed Vatican officials on the latest situation with the talks to remove sanctions against Iran. He invited Vatican foreign minister to pay a visit to Iran.

Source: IRNA