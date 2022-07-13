English
USA: Fatima Al-Zahra (SA) Mosque in New York targeted in hate crime

Fatima Al-Zahra Mosque in New York

SHAFAQNA- An incident in which two people threw a molotov cocktail at a crescent moon symbol outside the Fatima Al-Zahra (SA) Mosque in Long Island, New York is now being investigated as a hate crime by local authorities.

The incident took place last Sunday when an incendiary device exploded outside Masjid Fatima Al-Zahra (SA) Mosque in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County, days before the Muslim festival of Eid Al-Adha.

“They did not achieve anything but they expressed hate. Why?” said the mosque imam, Ahmed Ibrahim, at a press conference on Monday.

The incident did not result in any fatalities or injuries, but it was later determined that an ignited device was deliberately thrown at either the general vicinity of the mosque or specifically at the crescent moon symbol, reports said.

According to Afaf Nasher, Executive Director at the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), this is the first time the Mosque community has experienced such an incident in the country.

Source: ABNA

