English
International Shia News Agency

India: Supreme Court agree to hear Muslim students’ petitions about Hijab ban

0
India’s Supreme Court

SHAFAQNA- India’s Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear the petitions filed against the Karnataka High Court’s verdict regarding the Hijab ban next week. The verdict claimed wearing of hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of essential religious practice in Islam.

“Next week, it will come before the appropriate bench,” Chief Justice of India NV Ramana told advocate Prashant Bhushan, who urged the CJI to set down the matter for a hearing. Bhushan pointed out that the petitions were filed in March but have not come up even for the preliminary hearing yet.

Source: IQNA

Related posts

India: Sole Muslim lawmaker in BJP party hands in resignation

asadian

India: Educational dreams of many Muslim girls will come to an end by Hijab ban

asadian

India: Muslim organaisation condemns brutal murder in Udaipur

asadian

India: Hijab ban to end the educational dreams of Muslim girls

asadian

India: Police attack five houses in Srinagar

asadian

Nigeria: Rally held against blasphemy of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) in India [photos]

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.