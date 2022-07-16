Sayyid Hassan Khomeini’s reaction to James Webb telescope images +Video

SHAFAQNA- “Theosophists and scholars have always used the word “Khashiat” about the state of man in front of God and considered it to be derived from man’s attention to God’s greatness on the one hand and attention to man’s smallness and incompleteness on the other hand… And this example these days by viewing James Webb’s telescope photos leads us more and more to the concept of “Khashiat”, Sayyid Hassan Khomeini wrote.

Hojjat al-Islam wal-Muslimin Sayyid Hassan Khomeini posted a video on his Instagram page and wrote: “Among the Arabic words, which is widely used in religious literature, there is a word that is very related to fear; to the extent that it is sometimes mistakenly taken with “fear” in the same sense.”

“”Khashiat (One who Fear God)”, which can be considered as a synonym of “De(a)hshat” in Persian, means a conscious fear that dominates the human life and is caused by the greatness of something that a person sees himself as small and incomplete in front of it.”

Theosophists and scholars have always used this word about the state of man in front of God and considered it to be derived from man’s attention to God’s greatness on the one hand and attention to man’s smallness and incompleteness on the other hand.

For me, the best example for this attribute, which could well reveal it to me and the listeners, was the state that a person finds when facing the greatness of the universe and the heavens. And this example these days by viewing James Webb’s telescope photos leads us more and more to the concept of “Khashiat”.

Who does not feel Khashiat when seeing the greatness of the universe, through the new photos sent by the latest generation of telescopes, and does not realize his inferiority by reflecting on this great world?

But the point to think about is that theosophists and scholars, and before them the Saints of God, have considered the existence of man to be bigger than the galaxies and have warned us that the “Aalam e Akbar” is inside us. And how much we need someone to show us the greatness of Human existence and someone to open our eyes to the greatness of the souls before which the world is humble. And that’s where we feel Khashiat to the Man, and we insist less on “selfishness” and we will be more kind to man, this great creature.

And blessed are those who have gone beyond this and understood the greatness of the Creator of Man. It is there that he not only surrenders to the greatness of God, but also loses his mind, and everyone becomes delirious and may resign his life.

