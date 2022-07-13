English
Former Trump adviser admits to planning foreign coups

SHAFAQNA-John Bolton, former President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, has admitted in an interview he had helped plan coups in foreign countries.

Bolton made the stunning revelation during an interview with CNN anchor Jake Tapper while discussing the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol building by Trump’s supporters, noting it is wrong to claim that Trump orchestrated a “carefully planned coup d’état against the Constitution” on that date.

In his remarks, Bolton said Trump personally “doesn’t listen to anybody else,” adding “nothing Donald Trump did after the election in connection with the lie about the election fraud, none of it is defensible.”

“It’s also a mistake, as some people said, including on the committee, the commentators, that somehow this was a carefully planned coup d’état aimed at the Constitution. That’s not how Donald Trump does things,” he said, referring to the House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6.

