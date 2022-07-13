Middle East expert: Biden comes to ME at his weakest

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- “Joe Biden comes to the Middle East in a situation where he is at his weakest. In the last few decades, the United States has never needed the Middle East so much. Therefore, Mr. Biden has not traveled to the Middle East to bring about change in the region, his main purpose of this trip is to solve the problems of US and especially the problems of the Democrats,” an expert on Middle East said about the visit of US President Joe Biden to the Middle East.

The purpose of Biden’s trip to the Middle East is only to solve the problems of the United States

In an interview with Shafqana Future, Jafar Ghanadbashi, a Middle East Affairs Expert, said: “Mr. Biden comes to the Middle East in a situation where he is at his weakest. In the last few decades, the United States has never needed the Middle East so much. Due to his inability to gain public satisfaction, Biden is interested in showing a successful face in foreign policy so that he can win over the Republicans in the upcoming elections. The Republicans criticize Democrats and believe that their policies have not been able to maintain the position of the United States in the foreign field, and the position of the United States is getting weaker day by day, and this issue has become an achievement for the Republicans of the United States. Mr. Biden has not traveled to the Middle East to bring about change in the region, his main purpose of this trip is to solve the problems of the United States and especially the problems of the Democrats.”

Americans are interested in minimizing tensions in the Middle East region

“Democrats currently need all the world’s oil, because at least from the point of view of the American consumer, this issue is important. The price of oil affects everywhere and the tension in any oil region can increase the global price of oil and affect the price of gasoline in the United States. Therefore, one of the reasons why Biden is coming to the Middle East is to ensure the process of transferring oil from the region to the west. In the situation where the crisis in Ukraine still remains, the condition of the West’s victory over Russia is not to fail from the energy crisis. The story of gasoline in the West goes back to the crisis in Ukraine and the embargo on Russia by the West,” He added.

“The Americans first paved the way for a ceasefire in Yemen and today they are still interested in reducing the tensions in the Middle East region to a minimum. Of course, conducting new arms and oil deals with Saudi Arabia is one of their other goals so that they can solve some of the costs and problems of the American economy with these compensations. Of course, Biden’s hosts will try to make the most of this trip and show their support for his trip and they will try to organize a meeting for this purpose and prepare a statement against their opponents with the presence and signature of Biden. This statement and this action will not have any effect on the development process of the region,” Ghanadbashi continued.

Source: Shafaqna Persian