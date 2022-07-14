USA president to sign joint pledge to prevent Iran going nuclear in Israel

SHAFAQNA-US president Joe Biden and Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid will sign a joint declaration committing the allies to work together to stop Iran developing a nuclear .

Biden arrived in Israel on Wednesday on his first trip to the Middle East as president and is meeting Lapid for talks on Thursday. “The joint declaration is a pledge and a commitment never to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon and that we’re prepared to use all elements of our national power to ensure that outcome,” according to a senior US administration official.

Though the allies are presenting a united front on Iran, it is not clear the two sides agree on the best way forward. Biden still wants a return to the deal Iran signed with western powers to address its nuclear programme and believes that diplomacy to restore the 2015 deal does not preclude pressuring Iran on other fronts.

Biden: US willing to kill Iran deal to keep IRGC on ‘terror’ list

USA President has pledged to keep Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the US “terrorism” list even if it leads to the demise of the nuclear deal with Iran.

In an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 – pre-taped in Washington and aired on Wednesday during the first day of his visit to the Middle East – Biden was asked, “Are you committed to keep the IRGC on the ‘foreign terrorist organization’ list, even if that means that it kills the deal?”

He answered with a simple, “Yes.”

Biden’s comments come amid a renewed push to revive indirect talks between Washington and Tehran to restore the agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), after a recent round of negotiations in Qatar.

Source : aljazeera , ft