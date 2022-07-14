What is Israel-US joint declaration against Iran?

SHAFAQNA-United States President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid have reiterated their anti-Iran positions in a joint declaration committing to preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

The two leaders signed the statement earlier after holding a one-on-one meeting on Thursday morning in West Jerusalem on the second day of Biden’s four-day Middle East tour, followed by a virtual summit with the leaders of India and the United Arab Emirates.

USA: Use all elements of our national power against Iran

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Biden signed the joint declaration which outlines a strategic partnership and “unbreakable bonds” between the two allies, as well as Washington’s “enduring” and “unshakeable” commitment to Israel’s security.

“Our countries further reaffirm that the strategic US-Israel partnership is based on a bedrock of shared values, shared interests, and true friendship.

The declaration pointed out Iran, Israel’s regional nemesis, as well as a number of militant groups in the region.

Washington “stresses that integral to this pledge is the commitment never to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, and that it is prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome.

“The United States further affirms the commitment to work together with other partners to confront Iran’s aggression and destabilizing activities, whether advanced directly or through proxies and terrorist organizations such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.”

The allies noted “unprecedented” Memoranda of Understanding on security assistance signed by successive US administrations over the last few decades that stipulates billions in funding to Israel to bolster its military.

A record 10-year $38bn aid package was signed in 2016 under the administration of former US President Barack Obama when Biden was vice president.

Israel: Iran knows the free world will use force

Speaking at a news conference following the signing, both Biden and Lapid spoke of their support for the US-Israeli relationship, and the perceived threat from Iran.

“The only way to stop a nuclear Iran is if Iran knows the free world will use force,” Lapid said.

Biden, meanwhile, said that he believed diplomacy was the best way to prevent Iran from achieving nuclear weapons but reiterated what he said was a “guarantee” to provide security for Israel.

Sources : aljazeera, dohanews