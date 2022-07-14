Greece: Benaki Museum showcasing Islamic art in Europe

SHAFAQNA-The Benaki Museum in Greece houses a collection of works of art collected over 13 centuries, most of which are of special importance.

Some of the objects in this museum, which were collected by “Antonis Benakis”, the founder of the museum, during the first decades of the 20th century, are more valuable than the Islamic objects in important museums such as the Louvre and the Museum of London.

Antonis Benakis, the founder of Benaki Museum, who knew the importance of Islamic culture and loved this work, since 1976, devoted himself to collecting Islamic works and building a separate collection in order to present Islamic art, until finally he was able to prepare and open this center in October 2004.

On the terrace of this museum, a modern coffee shop has been built with a view of the Acropolis, the cultural and historical center of Greece.

The area of ​​this museum is more than 1000 square meters and it has created the best possibility to display more than 8000 pieces of ceramics, metal works, gold, carving, crystal, textiles and all kinds of stones and weapons related to the era of Sadr Islam.

On the first floor, works from the first Islamic era – 7th to 12th century – are exhibited, and the second floor is dedicated to Islamic arts in the classical era (12th to 16th century); On the third floor, the amazing marble stones, related to the 17th century mansions of Cairo, along with exquisite treasures from Turkey and Iran, are visited by those interested.

On the last floor of this museum, art objects after the 19th century, which include a collection of weapons and some valuable Iranian jewelry from the Qajar era, are displayed.

Among these works, the 17th century Iranian ceramics from the “Victoria and Albert” museum in London and as well as an old handwritten Quran, are more prominent.

The jewelry collection of this museum also includes 500 pieces of jewelry such as rings, necklaces, bracelets and belts.

The carving collection consists of 700 pieces, most of which belong to Egypt. In this section, there are works from ancient Iran and Islamic inlay work, which is mostly seen with geometric shapes.

The porcelain and glass collection also includes 700 pieces, many of which are broken and the remains show the history of Islamic glassmaking. Most of these collections are from the first and middle periods of Islam.

