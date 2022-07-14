English
Meeting with Shireen Abu Akleh’s family not on USA president’s schedule

SHAFAQNA-US President Joe Biden appears to have rejected a request by Shireen Abu Akleh’s family to meet with him during his visit to Israel and the occupied West Bank this week.

The White House released a public schedule of Biden’s visit on Wednesday, and it did not include a meeting with the slain Al Jazeera journalist’s relatives. The New York Times also reported earlier in the day that Biden has “sidestepped” the family’s demand for a meeting. Abu Akleh was an American citizen.

