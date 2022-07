SHAFAQNA- An Oldham Muslim man has been volunteering for years to clean up his neighborhood, collecting litter from the streets since 2015.

Salehuddin Talukdar, 38 from the Coldhurst area of Oldham, arrived in the UK in 2009 from Bangladesh.

“When I started, I would pick rubbish on my own and with my friends from other parts of Oldham such as Failsworth. I would assist them and they would assist me,” he told Asian Image.

