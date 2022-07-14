MEM: Biden’s arrival in Saudi Arabia aims to promote immediate USA’s interests

SHAFAQNA- While USA’s President visit to Israel aims to confirm his commitment to its security, his arrival in Saudi Arabia aims to promote immediate USA’s interests, whether that is to influence oil prices, restore America’s position in the Middle East or expand regional security coordination to confront Iran.

In recent days, Israeli research centres and media outlets published a number of articles and papers discussing the possible benefits Israel will gain from the visit. They also discussed the list of requests being prepared covering a number of avenues; political, economic, security and military.

One of the most important goals of the visit, Israelis believe, is to reduce oil prices through a clear commitment from Saudi Arabia to increase production over time. The USA’s administration believes that such a commitment will provide long-term stability.

Source: middleeastmonitor