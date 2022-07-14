Five things to know about 2022 World Cup in Qatar

SHAFAQNA- The 2022 event in Qatar will offer plenty of firsts for the world’s biggest soccer tournament.

There is a new location featuring new stadiums, not to mention an unfamiliar spot on the calendar.

First World Cup to be held in the Middle East

This is just the second World Cup set in Asia, joining the 2002 event in South Korea and Japan, and the first in the Middle East.

First winter World Cup in Northern Hemisphere

For the first time, there will be World Cup matches in winter. Due to Qatar’s summer heat, the tournament was moved from its usual place in the calendar to a November start. It will be the first World Cup that does not take place in May, June or July.

Most expensive World Cup in history

Qatar reportedly is spending over $200 billion on infrastructure, including stadium construction, for the 2022 World Cup. By comparison, the 2018 World Cup reportedly cost Russia between $10 and $15 billion, making Qatar the most expensive World Cup to date.

All World Cup stadiums in Qatar within one hour of each other

Players won’t have to travel far to go from venue to venue at the 2022 World Cup. All eight World Cup stadiums in Qatar are within one hour of driving distance from each other.

Last World Cup with 32 teams

The World Cup is expanding in 2026.The event, which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, is the first in World Cup history that will feature 48 teams. In turn, the 2022 competition in Qatar will be the seventh and final World Cup with a 32-team format.

Source: nbcnewyork