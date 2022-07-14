Macron presents French medal of honor to Al-Kazemi+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The President of France presented one of the the highest levels of honorary medals granted by the French Republic to its partners and friends, to the Iraqi Prime Minister.

The information office of “Mustafa Al-Kazemi”, issued a statement this afternoon (Thursday), announcing that he received the French highest honor while welcoming “Eric Chevallier”, the country’s ambassador to Baghdad.

According to the statement of the office of the Prime Minister of Iraq, in this meeting, Chevallier presented the said medal, which is considered one of the highest levels of French honor for its partners and friends, to Al-Kazemi on behalf of “Emmanuel Macron”, the president of France.

Thanking Macron and France’s efforts in supporting Iraq and its democratic process, al-Kazemi expressed Baghdad’s readiness to cooperate with friendly and brotherly countries in order to serve sustainable development and consolidate stability in his country and the region.

In the meeting between Al-Kazemi and Chevallier, the general bilateral relations between Iraq and France and the ways to strengthen the joint cooperation of the two countries in various fields, especially economic and security cooperation, were discussed, and they focused on supporting the prospects of investment and partnership of French companies in this section.

Source: Shafaqna Persian