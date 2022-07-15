IUMS Secretary General: Engaging in anything prevents us from Palestine is definitely prohibited

SHAFAQNA- Ali al-Qaradaghi, secretary-general of the Qatar-based International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS), in a series of tweets, called for support for Palestine with all available means.

Qaradaghi wrote in one of these tweets: “It is the duty of all Arab and Islamic countries to help the resisters and provide them with the basic needs of the resistance and a dignified life, and any attempt to weaken the resistance by any means is the greatest sin and the greatest betrayal, and grist to the mill of the occupiers.”

He went on to emphasize: “Engaging in anything that leads to leaving our first case or causing damage to it is definitely forbidden.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian