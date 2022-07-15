English
International Shia News Agency

IUMS Secretary General: Engaging in anything prevents us from Palestine is definitely prohibited

0

SHAFAQNA- Ali al-Qaradaghi, secretary-general of the Qatar-based International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS), in a series of tweets, called for support for Palestine with all available means.

Qaradaghi wrote in one of these tweets: “It is the duty of all Arab and Islamic countries to help the resisters and provide them with the basic needs of the resistance and a dignified life, and any attempt to weaken the resistance by any means is the greatest sin and the greatest betrayal, and grist to the mill of the occupiers.”

He went on to emphasize: “Engaging in anything that leads to leaving our first case or causing damage to it is definitely forbidden.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian 

Related posts

HRW: Israel’s siege of Gaza part of its apartheid

asadian

IAEA’s Director General travels to occupied Palestine

asadian

Israel denied Spanish member of EU Parliament to enter Palestine

asadian

Israeli escalation against Palestinians and their sanctities

asadian

Germany: Court upholds ban on pro-Palestine Rally in Berlin

asadian

Hakim: International community should take a serious stance against Israeli aggression

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.