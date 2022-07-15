Saudi Arabia opens airspace to Israeli planes/ US welcomes

SHAFAQNA- While Saudi Arabia has announced that it will open its airspace to all civilian aircraft, the US government has emphasized that it welcomes this action because it also includes the planes of the Israeli regime.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation of Saudi Arabia (GACA) by publishing a statement on its Twitter account in the early hours of this morning (Friday), announced that the airspace of the country is open to all airlines that meet the requirements of the authority to pass of the airspace.

According to the statement of the General Directorate of Civil Aviation of Saudi Arabia, this decision is in the framework of the country’s effort to adhere to its obligations based on the “Chicago Convention” in 1944 (Treaty on International Civil Aviation) regarding non-discrimination between aircraft Civilian used in international air navigation.

The statement continued that in line with the efforts aimed at establishing the position of this country as a global platform that connects three continents (Asia, Europe and Africa) and also strengthening international air communication, the Saudi airspace has been opened to all airlines that meet the requirements of the Department to cross the airspace.

In response to this Saudi decision, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that US President Joe Biden welcomes the historic decision of the Saudi leadership to open its airspace to all civilian aircraft without discrimination.

While announcing that Saudi Arabia’s recent decision includes air travel from and to the occupied territories, Sullivan explained that this decision was made as a result of Biden’s continuous diplomacy over several months with this Arab country located on the Persian Gulf.

Source: Shafaqna Persian