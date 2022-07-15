Jordanian FM: Arab NATO has not been discussed with us/we want “healthy” relations with Iran

SHAFAQNA- The Jordanian Foreign Minister reacted to the reports about the establishment of a NATO-like coalition in the Middle East and the US effort to form such a coalition with the presence of Israel against Iran.

Ayman al-Safadi said: “No one has talked to us about a coalition with the meaning of NATO, but all of us in the region feel that it is necessary to strengthen Arab cooperation mechanisms and Arab joint action mechanisms that can serve our interests and bring the best to the people and our countries.”

He added: “The king was asked about the possibility of cooperating with something similar to the NATO agreement in the region, and historically, Jordan has always called for the creation of joint Arab action systems that will help us to face common challenges. Arab defense agreements have existed since the 1950s, but have not yet been activated.”

Referring to whether we as the Arab region need new institutional cooperation mechanisms that will help us to face the challenges, Al-Safadi continued: “We will support any plan and effort that helps to strengthen the joint Arab action in order to serve the common interests of the Arab countries.”

In the continuation of this conversation, he mentioned the relations with Iran and the situation in southern Syria and said that his country and the Arab countries want healthy relations with Tehran.

In the same context, Al-Safadi stated: “Jordan and all countries confirm that they want healthy relations with Iran based on mutual respect, non-interference in internal affairs and good neighborly relations. Dialogue is the best way to resolve existing tensions.”

“The region has enough crisis and we don’t need more tension. Real solutions should be adopted for the factors of tension in order to reach the healthy relations that we all want with Iran,” He pointed out.

The King of Jordan recently said in an interview with CNBC that he welcomes the formation of a military alliance similar to NATO in the Middle East.

He also said that he would be among the first people to support the formation of such a coalition.

Source: Shafaqna Persian