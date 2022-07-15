Tawil of Verses of the Quran: Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:7) By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Shafaqna – Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:7)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Tawil of Verses of the Quran

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

هُوَ الَّذِي أَنزَلَ عَلَيْكَ الْكِتَابَ مِنْهُ آيَاتٌ مُّحْكَمَاتٌ هُنَّ أُمُّ الْكِتَابِ وَأُخَرُ مُتَشَابِهَاتٌ ۖ فَأَمَّا الَّذِينَ فِي قُلُوبِهِمْ زَيْغٌ فَيَتَّبِعُونَ مَا تَشَابَهَ مِنْهُ ابْتِغَاءَ الْفِتْنَةِ وَابْتِغَاءَ تَأْوِيلِهِ ۗ وَمَا يَعْلَمُ تَأْوِيلَهُ إِلَّا اللَّهُ ۗ وَالرَّاسِخُونَ فِي الْعِلْمِ يَقُولُونَ آمَنَّا بِهِ كُلٌّ مِّنْ عِندِ رَبِّنَا ۗ وَمَا يَذَّكَّرُ إِلَّا أُولُو الْأَلْبَابِ ‎﴿٧﴾‎‎

3:7 It is He who has sent down to you, (O Mohammad), the Book; in it are verses (that are) decisive – they are the foundation of the Book – and others ambiguous and indecisive. As for those in whose hearts is deviation (from truth), they will pursue what is ambiguous of it, seeking discord and seeking its interpretation (suitable to them). And no one knows its (true) interpretation except Allah and those firmly grounded in knowledge. Those firm in knowledge say, “We believe in it. All (of it) is from our Lord.” And no one will be reminded except those of understanding.

Commentary:

Verses of the Quran are classified as muhkamat (مُحْكَمَاتٌ) and mutashabihdt (مُتَشَابِهَاتٌ). Ayātun muḥ’kamātun (آيَاتٌ مُّحْكَمَاتٌ) refer to verses with clear, unique, and decisive meanings and the term is translated into decisive verses. Contrary to muhkamat, the meaning of ayātun mutashabiht (آيَاتٌ مُتَشَابِهَاتٌ) is ambiguous and indecisive. The decisive verses of the Quran are the foundation (أُمُّ الْكِتَابِ) for understanding the true meanings of the ambiguous and indecisive verses. With the aid of decisive verses, all verses of the Quran ultimately become decisive and clear.

هُوَ الَّذِي أَنزَلَ عَلَيْكَ الْكِتَابَ مِنْهُ آيَاتٌ مُّحْكَمَاتٌ هُنَّ أُمُّ الْكِتَابِ وَأُخَرُ مُتَشَابِهَاتٌ ۖ … ‎﴿٧﴾‎‎

3:7 It is He who has sent down to you, (O Mohammad), the Book; in it are verses (that are) decisive – they are the foundation of the Book – and others ambiguous and indecisive.

Perverted people misinterpret indecisive verses of the Quran to create mischief and mislead people from the truth. Conversely, firmly grounded people interpret indecisive verses within the context of the decisive verses, a practice rooted in knowledge.

The Prophet (SAWA) and the Imam of our time (AS) are the most knowledgeable individuals who know and understand all esoteric meanings of all verses in the Qur’an. Others understand the Quran within the limits of their own knowledge. Let’s look at the verse closely:

Perverse-minded people[1] (فَأَمَّا الَّذِينَ فِي قُلُوبِهِمْ زَيْغٌ) purse ambiguous verses (فَيَتَّبِعُونَ مَا تَشَابَهَ مِنْهُ) and interpret them according to their taste (وَابْتِغَاءَ تَأْوِيلِهِ) to create discord and mislead the people (ابْتِغَاءَ الْفِتْنَةِ). If they were to interpret the ambiguous verses with the aid of decisive verses, they would have actually understood their true meanings.

The verse continues to say, “No one knows the true interpretation of ambiguous verses except Allah and those firmly grounded in knowledge” (وَمَا يَعْلَمُ تَأْوِيلَهُ إِلَّا اللَّهُ ۗ وَالرَّاسِخُونَ فِي الْعِلْمِ). They (people firmly grounded in knowledge) will say, “We believe in it (interpretation of ambiguous verses in the framework of decisive verses), all (of it) is from our Lord” (وَالرَّاسِخُونَ فِي الْعِلْمِ يَقُولُونَ آمَنَّا بِهِ كُلٌّ مِّنْ عِندِ رَبِّنَا) , “and none will grasp the message (interpreting indecisive verses with the context of decisive verses) except men of understanding” (وَمَا يَذَّكَّرُ إِلَّا أُولُو الْأَلْبَابِ).

Who Knows the True Interpretation of Indecisive Verses ?

There is a debate among commentators whether the phrase “the firmly rooted people in knowledge” ( وَالرَّاسِخُونَ فِي الْعِلْمِ ) is a part of the previous phrase or the beginning of a new one.

… وَمَا يَعْلَمُ تَأْوِيلَهُ إِلَّا اللَّهُ ۗ وَالرَّاسِخُونَ فِي الْعِلْمِ يَقُولُونَ آمَنَّا بِهِ كُلٌّ مِّنْ عِندِ رَبِّنَا ۗ … ‎﴿٧﴾‎‎

If it is part of the previous phrase, then the verse reads as follows, “And no one knows its (true) interpretation except Allah and those firmly grounded in knowledge” (وَمَا يَعْلَمُ تَأْوِيلَهُ إِلَّا اللَّهُ ۗ وَالرَّاسِخُونَ فِي الْعِلْمِ ). This statement implies that the people firmly grounded in knowledge, such as the Prophet (SAWA) and the Imams (AS), know the true meaning of the indecisive verses of the Quran.

Otherwise, the verse is read as follows, “And no one knows its (true) interpretation except Allah” (وَمَا يَعْلَمُ تَأْوِيلَهُ إِلَّا اللَّهُ ۗ) and then the new phrase begins, “And those firmly grounded in knowledge say, We believe in it. All (of it) is from our Lord” (وَالرَّاسِخُونَ فِي الْعِلْمِ يَقُولُونَ آمَنَّا بِهِ كُلٌّ مِّنْ عِندِ رَبِّنَا). This statement implies that the people firmly grounded in knowledge, even the Prophet (SAWA) and the Imams (AS), do not know the true meaning of indecisive verses of the Quran, which is not harmonious with other verses of the Quran[2] which imply otherwise. How could Allah (SWT) send the Prophet (SAWA) to teach and explain the Quran to mankind if he himself did not know the true interpretation of some of its verses?

What is Tawil ( تَأْوِيلَ ) :

The word “tawil” appears 17 times in the Quran. We will look at these verses and try to construe the meaning of this word.

Verse 17:35 (Ai-Isra) directs believers to thoroughly measure and weigh with an accurate balance. Verse 4:59 (An-Nisa) decrees believers to accept the Prophet’s judgment in any disputes that arise in society. Both verses then end with this phrase:

… ذَٰلِكَ خَيْرٌ وَأَحْسَنُ تَأْوِيلًا ‎﴿٣٥﴾‏

17:35 …That is the best (way) and best in result ( tawil ).

The tawil of a decree is the benefits derived from following it, and the phrase (وَأَحْسَنُ تَأْوِيلًا) means that society will derive the best benefits from following the divine command.

In verses 12:6, 21, 36, 37, 44, 45, 100, and 101 (Chapter Yusuf), the tawil of a dream is an objective reality that occurs. For instance, Yusuf (AS), when he was a child, said to his father, “O my father. Indeed, I have seen (in a dream) eleven stars and the sun and the moon; I saw them prostrating to me[3].” At the end of chapter 12, verse 100 says that the tawil of Prophet Yusuf’s childhood dream were his parents and brother prostrating before him.

In verses 18:78 and 18:82 (Chapter Al-Kahf), the tawil of Prophet Khidr’s actions were the objective reality that was hidden from Prophet Musa (AS). Later, Prophet Khidr (AS) explained the objective realities to him. For example, the tawil of making a hole in their ship was to save the ship from being confiscated by a king that forcibly took every good boat downstream.

The tawil of the Quranic verses is mentioned in verses 7:53 (Chapter Al-A’raf), 10:39 (Chapter Yunus), and 3:7 (Chapter Aal-i-Imran). The tawil in verses 7:53 (Al-A’raf) and 10:39 (Yunus) is the manifestation of the truth and promises of Allah (SWT) in the Day of Judgment. More specifically, disbelievers rejected many principles of faith out of ignorance, such as the concepts of resurrection, divine reward, and eternal punishment. Verse 10:39 (Yunus) denounces the disbeliever’s mindset for rejecting whatever they failed to comprehend, while the tawil of what they had denied has not yet been revealed to them (وَلَمَّا يَأْتِهِمْ تَأْوِيلُهُ):

بَلْ كَذَّبُوا بِمَا لَمْ يُحِيطُوا بِعِلْمِهِ وَلَمَّا يَأْتِهِمْ تَأْوِيلُهُ ۚ كَذَٰلِكَ كَذَّبَ الَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ ۖ فَانظُرْ كَيْفَ كَانَ عَاقِبَةُ الظَّالِمِينَ ‎﴿٣٩﴾‏

10:39 In fact they arbitrarily rejected as false whatever they failed to comprehend and whose final sequel was not apparent to them. Likewise had their predecessors rejected the truth, declaring it falsehood. Do observe, then, what was the end of the wrong-doers.

Similarly, verse 7:52 says, “And We had certainly brought them a Book (the Quran) which We detailed by knowledge – as guidance and mercy to a people who believe.”

وَلَقَدْ جِئْنَاهُم بِكِتَابٍ فَصَّلْنَاهُ عَلَىٰ عِلْمٍ هُدًى وَرَحْمَةً لِّقَوْمٍ يُؤْمِنُونَ ‎﴿٥٢﴾

Then, the verse asks disbelievers, “Do they just wait for tawil of the Quran. The Day its tawil comes, those who had ignored it (the Quran) before will say, “The messengers of our Lord had come with the truth…”

هَلْ يَنظُرُونَ إِلَّا تَأْوِيلَهُ ۚ يَوْمَ يَأْتِي تَأْوِيلُهُ يَقُولُ الَّذِينَ نَسُوهُ مِن قَبْلُ قَدْ جَاءَتْ رُسُلُ رَبِّنَا بِالْحَقِّ … ﴿٥٣﴾‏

On the Day of Judgment, disbelievers will see that the manifestations of the promises of Allah (SWT) such as hell, heaven, the divine scale, etc. They will attest by saying, “The messengers of our Lord had come with the truth” (قَدْ جَاءَتْ رُسُلُ رَبِّنَا بِالْحَقِّ).

The tawil of ambiguous and indecisive verses of the Quran is mentioned in verse 3:7 (Chapter Aal-i-Imran). It is to find the true meaning of ambiguous verse within the framework of the decisive verses.

In conclusion, the tawil of a verse is the truth and reality of that state. According to verse 10:39 (Chapter Yunus), all verses of the Quran have tawil, including decisive and ambiguous verses.

[1] ‘‘az-Zaygh’’(زَيْغٌ) deviation accompanied by anxiety and disquiet, Al-Mizan, Vol. 3, P.34

[2] Tafseer-e-Namoona, Vol. 2, P. 440

[3] Yusuf, 12:4