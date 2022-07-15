Gargash: UAE is not open to establishing an axis against Iran

SHAFAQNA-Diplomatic Adviser to the President of the UAE, Anwar Gargash said that Abu Dhabi is not open to establishing an axis against any country in the region, especially Iran.

Gargash said that Abu Dhabi was sending an ambassador to Tehran and wants to rebuild relations, Al Arabiya TV reported on Friday.

Abu Dhabi is open to anything that protects the UAE without targeting a third country, he said.

“The idea of a confrontational approach with Iran is not something the UAE embraces,” the diplomatic adviser said.

Source : arabnews