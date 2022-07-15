English
Abbas to Biden: Isn’t it time for occupation to end and Palestinians to get their rights?

SHAFAQNA- The head of the Palestinian Authority emphasized the need for the occupation to end and for the Palestinians to achieve their rights based on international resolutions.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas held a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden this afternoon (Friday) at the organization’s headquarters in the city of Bethlehem in the south of the West Bank.

In this press conference, Abbas said to Biden: “I use the opportunity of your visit to the region to say that I extend my hand to the leaders of Israel to build the peace of the braves; This issue has been happening for a long time and we extend our hands to all the leaders of Israel with the aim of a better future for future generations.”

The President of the Palestinian Authority continued to address the President of the United States: “We have a lot of trust in you and your government and are ready to work hand in hand with you to achieve peace based on international legitimacy, the Arab peace plan and the agreements signed between us and Israel in order to ensure security and stability for all countries in the region.”

While calling for an end to the occupation of the Palestinian lands by the Israeli regime, Abbas addressed Biden and said: “Isn’t it time for the occupation to end and our nation to get its rights based on international legitimacy resolutions?”

The head of the Palestinian Authority also emphasized: “Peace begins in Palestine and Jerusalem, from here we extend our hands for peace and cooperation with you; The key to peace in the region begins with recognizing the Palestinian state, empowering its people to achieve their legitimate rights based on international legitimacy resolutions, and ending permanent status issues, including the issue of refugees.”

