SHAFAQNA-Rally held in occupied West Bankthe northern part of the West Bank in protest at Biden’s visit.

The protesters converged on the bustling Martyrs’ Square in Nablus, located approximately 49 kilometers (30 miles) north of al-Quds, on Thursday afternoon in a protest rally organized by the Factional Coordination Committee.

The participants chanted anti-US slogans in rejection of Biden’s visit, and censured Washington’s blatant bias in favor of the occupying Israeli regime.

Source : IQNA