Najaf: Flag of Ghadir raised on dome of Imam Ali (AS) holy shrine [Photos]

SHAFAQNA-As the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Ghadir is approaching, in a ceremony in Najaf the flag of Ghadir was raised on the dome of Imam Ali (AS) holy shrine.

On the flag is written “Man Kunto Mawlah Fahaza Ali Un Mawlah (Whomever I am his Mawla (master) then ‘Ali is his Mawla (master)”.

The officials of the Astan (custodianship) of the mausoleum, representatives of senior clerics, political and military officials, academics and pilgrims were present at the ceremony, the website of the Astan reported.

It began with recitation of verses from the Holy Quran and also included recitation of Aminuallah Supplication and Tawasheeh (religious singing) performances.

Several programs are planned to be held at the mausoleum on the occasion of Eid al-Ghadir, including a festival, a scholarly seminar, an exhibition, Quranic circles for women, and a Quran memorization contest.

Also, the Ghadir museum will be launched at the mausoleum.

The event of Ghadir, or Eid al-Ghadir, is celebrated by Shia Muslims around the world every year. It is among important feasts and happy holidays of Shia Muslims held on the 18th day of Dhul Hijja in the lunar Hijri calendar.

It was the day when according to reports, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS) as his caliph and the Imam after himself following an order from God.

This year’s Eid al-Ghadir will fall on Monday, July 18.

Source : IQNA