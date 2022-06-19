English
International Shia News Agency

The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s answer to a question about delaying Salaat to comply with father’s order

0

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Safi answered a question about delaying Salaat in order to comply with father’s order.

Question: If before the time of Salaat, a father calls his child and asks him to do something, what is the duty of the son?

The Grand Ayatollah Safi: If there is no time left, must perform Salaat and then see to his father’s order; but if there is plenty of time, can consider his father’s order as priority; yes, if the delay in complying with father’s order can make him upset, when there is time, must consider his father’s request as priority.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

