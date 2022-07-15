English
International Shia News Agency

Biden arrives in Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA-US President Joe Biden was greeted with a fist bump by the crown prince, also known as MBS, as he arrived at the royal palace in Jeddah on Friday.

The trip is designed to reset the US relationship with Riyadh and during which energy supply, human rights and security cooperation are on the agenda.

The Saudis held a subdued welcome for Biden at the airport in Jeddah, with none of the ceremony that accompanied his stop this week in Israel.

Biden was greeted by Mecca’s governor, Prince Khalid bin Faisal, and Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States, Reema bint Bandar Al Saud.

Source : aljazeera

