Qatar: Five major tourism developments opening before FIFA World Cup 2022

Five major tourism developments

SHAFAQNA-Before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ kicks off in November an assortment of exceptional new tourism developments will open in Qatar.
From a winter-sun wonderland to a water sports paradise, these developments each add something special to the peninsula’s eclectic mix of attractions and activities to suit every type of traveller.

One year after Qatar re-opened its borders to the world on 12 July 2021, Qatar Tourism reveals the latest attractions that will build on the extensive tourism development strategy of the last few years. Qatar aims to capitalise on the influx of over one million visitors expected for the FIFA World Cup 2022™ and show the world its hidden treasures and unmissable holiday potential.

Source :  breakingtravelnews

