SHAFAQNA- Friday prayer will be performed today (15 July 2022) at the Islamic House of Wisdom under the leadership of Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi. The program will start at 1:30 pm.

Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi is the spiritual leader of the Islamic House of Wisdom (IHW) in Dearborn Heights, one of the largest religious institutions in the state of Michigan, USA.

The Friday sermon and prayer this week will include celebrating the birthday of Imam Al-Hadi (as) and honoring the Ghadir faith festival.