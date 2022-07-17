Did prophet Muhammad appoint anyone after Him?/ Event of Ghadeer (Part 1)

SHAFAQNA- The event of Ghadeer (Episode 1), talked by Sheikh Dr. Usama Al-Atar on the topic “Did prophet Muhammad appoint anyone after him?”
This video is donated and supported by Ahlulbayt TV:
read more from shafaqna:
SHAFAQNA- The event of Ghadeer (Episode 1), talked by Sheikh Dr. Usama Al-Atar on the topic “Did prophet Muhammad appoint anyone after him?”
This video is donated and supported by Ahlulbayt TV:
read more from shafaqna:
Ghadir’s philosophy is realization of five main axes of Islam “freedom, ethics, rights, law and justice”: Commentator on Nahj al-Balaghah told Shafaqna