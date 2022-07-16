USA & Saudi Arabia agree to prevent Iran going nuclear

SHAFAQNA-The United states and Saudi Arabia agreed on the importance of stopping Iran from “acquiring a nuclear weapon”.

The statement said Biden also affirmed the United States’ continued commitment to supporting “Saudi Arabia’s security and territorial defense, and facilitating the Kingdom’s ability to obtain necessary capabilities to defend its people and territory against external threats.”

Saudi Arabia and the United States underscored the need to further deter Iran’s interference in “the internal affairs of other countries, its support for terrorism through its armed proxies, and its efforts to destabilize the security and stability of the region,” the statement said.

USA & Saudi Arabia pledge moves to stabilise global energy markets

The United States and Saudi Arabia have expressed their commitment to ensuring the stability of global energy markets.

In a joint statement carried by Saudi state news agency (SPA) after US President Joe Biden held talks with senior Saudi officials on Friday, the US welcomed Riyadh’s commitment to support balanced global oil markets to achieve sustainable economic growth.

The two countries agreed on consulting regularly on global energy markets in the short and long term and work together as strategic partners in climate and energy transition, according to the statement.

Source : reuters, aljazeera