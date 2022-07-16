British Muslim: Next PM must focus on ‘systemic’ Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA-Britain’s top Muslim lobbying group has said that the next prime minister needs to seriously tackle the “systemic” Islamophobia in the Conservative Party .

Zara Mohammed, secretary-general of the Muslim Council of Britain, said that Johnson should have apologized to the Muslim community in his resignation speech last week, warning that there have been “no concrete steps” taken to deal with Islamophobia in the Tory party.

Mohammed told Metro.co.uk that the MCB had recorded more than 300 instances of Islamophobia in the party since 2019, adding that the next prime minister “must represent everybody and they have to make sure that they do that fairly.”

She said: “We’d like to see these new candidates actually take this issue seriously, because it is quite deep-seated.

Source : arabnews