SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered questions about not having full confidence in the representative of a religious authority (Marja’a Taqleed).

Question: If a person cannot fully trust the representative of a religious authority due to mistakes in spending religious funds, firstly is it allowed to talk about this issue with other people when it is not clear if it is true or not? Secondly, until the truth about those talks has not been established, can the religious funds be given to him (the representative)?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: About the first part of the question, it must be said: In both cases it is not allowed and in the second condition, to find the truth about those talks, the religious authority can be contacted directly in secret so that the funds can be given to a representative whose trustworthiness is proved by the permission letter, meaning he can spend some on allocated cases and return the rest to the religious authority.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA