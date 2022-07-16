English
International Shia News Agency

Biden says US ‘will not walk away’ from Middle East

0
US 'will not walk away' from Middle East

SHAFAQNA-The United States “will not walk away” from the Middle East and leave a vacuum to be filled by Russia, China or Iran, US President Joe Biden has told at a summit of Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea city of Jeddah.

He also told the summit on Saturday that the US is committed to ensuring Iran never gets a nuclear weapon.

Leaders of six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) – Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and the United Arab Emirates – plus Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq are holding talks on regional security and bilateral relations with the US at the summit.

Biden was using the summit to lay out his strategy for the Middle East as he closed the final leg of a four-day trip meant to bolster ties in the region.

“We will not walk away and leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia or Iran,” Biden said. “We will seek to build on this moment with active, principled, American leadership.”

Source :aljazeera

Related posts

USA & Saudi Arabia agree to prevent Iran going nuclear

asadian

Biden arrives in Saudi Arabia

asadian

Biden claims USA will achieve accountability for Abu Akleh’s killing

asadian

USA Welcomes Opening of Saudi’s Airspace To Israeli Planes

asadian

MEM: Biden’s arrival in Saudi Arabia aims to promote immediate USA’s interests

asadian

What is Israel-USA joint declaration against Iran?

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.