Mashhad: Large number of pilgrims visiting Imam Reza(AS) Shrine as Eid al-Ghadir approaches

SHAFAQNA-The shrine of Imam Reza (AS) is brimming with pilgrims who have come to visit the mausoleum a few days ahead of Eid al-Ghadir.

Every year in the lunar month of Dhul Hajjah, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Ghadir, an occasion marking the day when Prophet Mohammad (AS), on God’s order, appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib, the first Shia Imam, as his successor and the leader of Muslims some 14 centuries ago.

Eid al-Ghadir comes eight days after another major festivity on the Islamic lunar calendar, Eid al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice. The occasion marks the climax of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

This Eid al-Ghadir, which falls on Monday, July 18, will be the first since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Imam Reza (AS) is the eighth Shia Imam, whose bloodline goes back to the Prophet of Islam. He holds a special position among Iranians, since he spent his last years of life in Iran, away from his birthplace in modern-day Saudi Arabia.

His shrine hosts millions of pilgrims from around the world throughout the year, especially during religious occasions.

Iranians never miss a chance to come and visit the shrine of Imam Reza (AS).

Source: IQNA