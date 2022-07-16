Copper shortage and energy problems in the future

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- An all-electric future depends heavily on copper and copper shortage could derail the energy transition, according to a new report from S&P Global.

S&P Global forecasts copper needed for EVs, wind, solar and batteries tripling by the middle of the next decade. This will happen alongside demand growth from other areas, pushing copper’s demand to never-before-seen levels.

The report forecasts copper demand nearly doubling to 50 million metric tons by 2035.

S&P Global’s report comes as copper prices are under pressure. Commodities broadly have tumbled as recession fears rise, sparking fears over a demand slowdown.

Copper is the metal of electrification, and electrification is much of what the energy transition is all about. Copper is also key to the infrastructure that transports renewable energy, thanks in part to its electrical conductivity and low reactivity. Its uses include cables, transistors and inverters.

SOURCE: cnbc