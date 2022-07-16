UN experts urge Israel to release Palestine child prisoner

SHAFAQNA-United Nations (UN) human rights experts on Thursday urged Israel to immediately release Palestinian prisoner Ahmed Manasra, 20, who was detained at 14 years old and has been suffering serious mental health conditions.

“Ahmed’s imprisonment for almost six years has deprived him of childhood, family environment, protection, and all the rights he should have been guaranteed as a child,” the UN website reported the experts saying.

“This case is haunting in many respects and his continuous detention, despite his deteriorating mental conditions, is a stain on all of us as part of the international human rights community,” the experts added.

Source : middleeastmonitor