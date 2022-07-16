Turning on the gene that causes cancer

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Researchers found that a medication commonly used to treat myelodysplastic syndrome, could “turn on” the gene that causes cancer.

In a recent study, researchers from the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Cancer Science Institute of Singapore (CSI Singapore) in close cooperation with Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH) and Harvard Medical School (HMS) have shown that HMAs can and do activate the oncofetal protein SALL4.

The research team analyzed the bone marrow samples of 68 patients with MDS, taken before and after their HMA treatment. The scientists found that HMA therapy could result in the activation of the SALL4 oncogene, leading to poor survival outcomes for patients, even those in complete disease remission.

This findings may also provide an opportunity to identify patients for early intervention with a drug targeting SALL4 pathways, thereby improving treatment and patient outcomes.

Source: scitechdaily