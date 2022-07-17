Jeddah Summit Statement: Arab leaders agreed to support all diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions

SHAFAQNA-In a joint statement following the Jeddah Security and Development Summit, attended the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member States, Jordan, Egypt, Iraq and the US leaders agreed to support all diplomatic efforts to reduce regional tensions.

Hosted by Saudi Arabia, the summit was attended by leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan and the US.

A statement was announced following the “Jeddah Summit for Security and Development,” emphasising the importance to take the required measures to protect the security and stability in the Middle East.

During the 30-minute bilateral meeting, leaders highlighted the joint efforts to strengthen partnerships between the GCC countries, as well as Egypt, Jordan, Iraq and the US.

The statement stressed the importance of taking all necessary measures to preserve the region’s security and stability, developing joint areas of cooperation and integration, collectively confronting common threats, and abiding by the principles of good neighbourliness, mutual respect, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The leaders renewed their commitment to enhance regional cooperation and integration, and build joint projects between their countries to achieve sustainable development and collectively address the climate challenge through accelerating climate ambition, supporting innovation and partnerships, including the Circular Carbon Economy Framework, and developing renewable sources of energy. In this context, the leaders commended the finalisation of the agreements to connect electrical grids between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, between the GCC and Iraq, and between Saudi Arabia and Jordan and Egypt, as well as connecting the electrical grids between Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq.

In the final statement, the leaders renewed their call to Iran to fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency and with regional countries to keep the Gulf free of weapons of mass destruction.

The summit communique was vague

USA President Joe Biden told Arab leaders that the United States would remain an active partner in the Middle East, but he failed to secure commitments to a regional security axis that would include Israel or an immediate oil output rise.The summit communique was vague, however, and Saudi Arabia, Washington’s most important Arab ally, poured cold water on U.S. hopes the summit could help lay the groundwork for a regional security alliance – including Israel – to combat Iranian threats.

