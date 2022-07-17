Jeddah Summit offers full support for World Cup 2022 in Qatar

SHAFAQNA- In Jeddah summit final communique, the leaders taking part in the summit welcomed Qatar’s preparations to host the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, reiterating their support for everything that would contribute to the success of this tournament.

In the final communique, the leaders taking part in the summit expressed their appreciation for the role carried out by Qatar in support of security and stability of the Afghan people.

The Jeddah Security and Development Summit, which was held Saturday in Saudi Arabia with the participation of the leaders of the GCC countries, Jordan, Egypt, Iraq and the United States.

Source: gulf-times