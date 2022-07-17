Germany: Ceremony to mark conclusion of Berlin Islamic Center’s Quranic courses

SHAFAQNA- The Quranic courses of the Imam Ali (AS) Islamic Center in Berlin, Germany’s capital, will conclude in a ceremony on Sunday evening. The ceremony will also include celebrations on the occasion of Eid Al-Ghadir.

Students who took the Quranic courses as well as courses on the Persian language, life skills and other cultural and education programs of the center, will receive certificates and awards at the ceremony. The center has invited all the devotees of Ahlul-Bayt (AS) to take part in today’s program.

The event of Ghadir, or Eid Al-Ghadir, is celebrated by Shia Muslims around the world every year. It is among important feasts and happy holidays of Shia Muslims held on the 18th day of Dhul Hijjah in the lunar Hijri calendar.

It was the day when according to reports, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS) as his caliph and the Imam after himself following an order from God. This year’s Eid Al-Ghadir will fall on Monday, July 18.

The Imam Ali (AS) Islamic Center of Berlin was established in 2003 with the aim of promoting Islamic teachings. It also serves the Muslim community in Berlin and its nearby cities and towns by offering education, social and cultural programs.

Source: IQNA