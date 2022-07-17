Hamburg to host Eid Al-Ghadir celebrations

SHAFAQNA- The Islamic Center of Hamburg is set to hold a special ceremony to mark Eid Al-Ghadir on Sunday (17 July 2022). According to a statement by the center, the ceremony will start at 7 PM local time. Quran recitation, religious speech, group singing, and eulogies, are part of the programs planned for the event.

The event of Ghadir, or Eid Al-Ghadir, is celebrated by Shia Muslims around the world every year. It is among important feasts and happy holidays of Shia Muslims held on the 18th day of Dhul Hijjah in the lunar Hijri calendar.

It was the day when according to reports, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS) as his caliph and the Imam after himself following an order from God. This year’s Eid Al-Ghadir will fall on Monday, July 18.

Source: IQNA