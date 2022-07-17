Dohanews: Biden’s Middle East trip is more continuity than change

SHAFAQNA-Biden’s trip bears striking similarities with Trump’s visit to Riyadh and Tel Aviv. In other words, as reflected by the trip, Biden’s current policies represent continuity rather than a change of Trump’s policies. Many observers believe that Biden is actually embracing his predecessor’s so-called legacy achievements.

In November 2020, the majority of voters in the US voted against transactional President Donald Trump as they wanted to undo his policies and diminish the debased standards he was representing.

As a result, Joe Biden won the presidential elections not because he was popular but because these voters believed he was their candidate for this particular mission.

During his first 18 months or so in office, Biden focused on reversing Trump’s major policies; however, his recent trip to the Middle East informs a very different story.

Biden’s first trip to the Middle East marks his administration’s most significant foreign policy U-turn until now.

To his critics, visiting Israel and Saudi Arabia knowing that the first assassinated a Palestinian-American journalist while the second murdered a Saudi citizen and a green card holder journalist was a very outrageous decision. It asserted the notion that America’s foreign policy is always about interests rather than values.

To justify his move, Biden pinned an article for the Washington Post arguing that US interests come first. Concerning the Middle East, the manifestation of the US interest has always rested on three central pillars: Israel, oil, and supporting autocracies. In other words, Biden ended up affirming the previous belief regarding the de-moral nature of US foreign policy.

Source : dohanews