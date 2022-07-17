Iran’s FM Spox slams Biden’s anti-Iranian comments in Mideast tour

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that the comment made by the US President Joe Biden during his Middle East trip were unfounded and in line with Washington’s escalatory policies in the region.

In a statement on Sunday, Nasser Kanaani highlighted the US’ record of being the first country to use a nuclear bomb, constantly interfering with the internal affairs of other countries, committing occupation and invasion, mass selling of arms, and spreading militarism in the region.

The US once again is seeking to inflict tensions and create a crisis in the region through the failed policy of Iranophobia, Kanaani said.

Source: IRNA