English
International Shia News Agency

Iran’s FM Spox slams Biden’s anti-Iranian comments in Mideast tour

0
Biden’s anti-Iranian comments

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that the comment made by the US President Joe Biden during his Middle East trip were unfounded and in line with Washington’s escalatory policies in the region.

In a statement on Sunday, Nasser Kanaani highlighted the US’ record of being the first country to use a nuclear bomb, constantly interfering with the internal affairs of other countries, committing occupation and invasion, mass selling of arms, and spreading militarism in the region.

The US once again is seeking to inflict tensions and create a crisis in the region through the failed policy of Iranophobia, Kanaani said.

Source: IRNA

Related posts

Iran’s FM Spox: Saudi Arabia is ready to continue talks at diplomatic level in Baghdad

asadian

Iran’s FM Spox: UN’s Nuclear Chief met wrong people in wrong place at wrong time

asadian

There are more than one issue in nuclear negotiations: Iran’s FM Spokesman

asadian

Iran decries holding summit of evil in occupied Palestine

asadian

Spox: No date set for 5th round of talks with Saudis

asadian

Gian Roberto Scarcia, The prominent Italian Iranologist died

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.