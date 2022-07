SHAFAQNA- The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said to Ali (AS): “Whomever I am his leader then Ali is his leader.”

مَنْ كُنْتُ مَوْلَاهُ فَهَذَا عَلِيٌّ مَوْلَاهُ

