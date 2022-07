SHAFAQNA- On the eve of Eid al-Ghadir and with the participation of the benefactors and servants of Imam Ridha’s (A.S) holy Shrine, 3 thousand dishes of blessed food were spread daily in the courtyard of Imam Hassan Mojtabi (A.S) among the pilgrims of Razavi Shrine during the Dahe-ye Wilayat.

Source: Shafaqna Persian