Iran praises Iraq’s constructive efforts in advancing regional talks

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Foreign Minister in a phone call with his Iraqi counterpart praised Baghdad’s constructive efforts and role in initiating and advancing regional talks.

Hossein Amirabdollahian and Fuad Hussein discussed on Sunday bilateral and international issues, including Iran-Saudi Arabia talks.

The Iranian top diplomat expressed Tehran’s readiness to continue consultation and opinion exchange with the Iraqi counterpart to pursue issues of common interest in bilateral and regional areas.

Hussein shared his evaluation with Amirabdollahian on the recent Jedda meeting where Iraq was represented.

The Iraqi foreign minister said that Baghdad had the required conversations for regional cooperation in the meeting and would continue efforts in line with peace and stability of the region.

