World Cup 2022: Will Qatar’s health sector be able to handle crowds?

SHAFAQNA-Qatar’s past handling of large-scale events is proof that the healthcare sector is equipped for larger mass gatherings, a recent study revealed.

“The successful implementation of these past projects, which maintained a high level of client and staff safety and satisfaction, demonstrates the importance of project planning and continuous monitoring in project success, even in the face of uncertain conditions such as a global pandemic,” the study read.

The research, published by Hamad Bin Khalifa University(HBKU) press, looked at Covid-19 screening for the 2020 Amir Cup, Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Finals 2020, FIFA Club World Cup 2020, and the National Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Project in Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) in 2021.

With less than 130 days until the World Cup kickoff games, concerns have been raised in the past about Qatar’s ability to effectively handle mass gatherings in the midst of an ongoing global pandemic.

The three events examined in the report were all managed by Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) and each project described in this case can be considered a success in terms of public health, the authors added.

