Najaf: Eid Al-Ghadir at Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (AS) [Photos]

SHAFAQNA- The holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS) in Najaf, Iraq, is hosting hundreds of thousands of pilgrims on Eid al-Ghadir.

Pilgrims from all over Iraq as well as other countries, including Iran, have traveled to Najaf to be at the holy shrine on the auspicious occasion.

The mausoleum has been decorated with flowers and lights as well as banners and placards.

The Astan (custodianship) of the holy shrine has also mobilized its staff and equipment over the past days to serve the pilgrims.

The government offices in the governorate of Najaf and 9 other governorates in south of Iraq are closed on Monday, which marks Eid al-Ghadir.