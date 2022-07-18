Karbala: Al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine decorated with flowers for celebration of Eid al-Ghadeer[photos]

Garlands and bouquets of natural roses and flowers decorated the holy shrine of the son of the Master of Al-Ghadeer, Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him), and without a doubt, the flowers took the fragrant perfume of the loyalty and sincerity from the owner of the shrine, as its grid was embellished in a breathtaking scene of joy and happiness that touches the hearts of his visitors in this great occasion, the greatest Eid of God, the Eid of Ahl Al-Bayt (peace be upon them), Eid Al-Ghadeer.

The department of care of the holy shrine in collaboration with a group of volunteers to decorate and arrange flowers and seedlings, in coordination with the Department of gifts and vows at the holy shrine. All these decoration works take place under the supervision of the department of care.

On the other hand, the holy shrine of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him) was also decorated with banners and colored neons at the entrance of the holy shrine of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him), also green flags inscribed by special words about this occasion and Imam Ali (peace be upon him), All these works are a part of the program of the Al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine for the celebration of the Al-Ghadeer pledge of allegiance.

It is to mention that Eid Al-Ghadeer is one of the most important Eid for the followers of Ahl Al-Bayt (peace be upon them), as in such day 18th of Dhu Al-Hijjah, the Holy Prophet (Allah’s prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household) delivered a sermon in which he appointed Imam Ali (peace be upon him) his successor and guardian and the Commander of the Muslims, and that was on the return way of Muslim from Farewell Pilgrimage [hajjat al wada’] to Medina in a place called “Ghadir Khum” in the year 10 AH.