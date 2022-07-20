Afghanistan: Taliban displaces thousands of Balkhab Shia Hazara families

SHAFAQNA- Thousands of families from Shia Hazara ethnic group in Afghanistan, forced to flee their homes after a Taliban military campaign in the country’s Balkhab district last month, are now in a dire humanitarian crisis without access to basic necessities like water, food and shelter.

“As [the Taliban] entered the region, they sought retaliation on people,” Jafar, a Balkhab resident whose name has been changed here due to safety concerns, told HuffPost in a WhatsApp voice message. “They killed and mistreated innocent people, looted and torched shops.” Jafar and his family fled the area, seeking safety in a neighboring province.

With the Taliban’s takeover of the Balkhab district, thousands of families have been displaced. Some have made it to the neighboring Bamiyan and Balkh provinces, but many are in the barren mountains with no access to food, water or shelter.

Many people in Balkhab were caught off guard by the fighting, and had to flee the area without any supplies. The Taliban had closed roads to neighboring safe provinces, so people had to travel for days on foot or by donkey without knowing their destination ― they simply wanted to end up anywhere the Taliban could not follow them.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs believes the number of displaced individuals to be around 27,000, but Ali estimates the actual number is much higher.

Aid workers are struggling to reach the mountainous area through which people are now scattered, and the Taliban has blocked supplies from reaching displaced families, according to local media reports.

Young women in danger

A Hazara woman told Hasht-e Subh Daily, an Afghan newspaper, that the Taliban intended to capture and abuse young women in Balkhab. Hasht-e Subh also published a video that appeared to show a Balkhabi woman saying she left the area to avoid being abused by the Taliban.

Taliban’s massacre of Hazaras

Afghanistan’s Etilaatroz newspaper reported that the Taliban had killed at least 50 civilians in Balkhab by late June. The number has since gone up, the paper reported, citing sources in the region.

The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission said in a statement last month that there was evidence the Taliban had “fired some of defenseless civilians’ accommodation places, murdered many of the captives and the surrendered, bombarded on civilian venues, caused many families to get displaced and move out towards impassable mountainous areas, disconnected phone and internet lines, [and] blocked connective routes towards this district.”

No attention from the international community

But Ali, a local journalist whose name has been changed for this story, told HuffPost that the Taliban’s massacre of Hazaras, and the dire humanitarian needs of the thousands of displaced people, have received no attention from the international community.

“I met a Balkhabi woman who had escorted 31 members of her family to safety in the mountains, most of them being children,” recalled Ali, the local journalist. “Her husband was killed by the Taliban because he refused to leave Balkhab with the rest of the family, as he was sure the Taliban wouldn’t harm an old and feeble man.”

“On the way, some children starved to death, and some aged and sick people could not survive the cold of the mountains,” Ali said. “Families had to feed their kids dirt to keep them alive.”

The displaced families have immediate needs, Ali said: Without assistance, they will likely soon die of starvation or thirst. Without a roof over their heads, they must spend hours each day gathering wood and bushes for a fire to keep them warm.

Four human rights organization to refer to killing of civilians in Balkhab

The Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission confirmed the reports of civilian shootings in Balkhab, adding that the Taliban killed the public and prisoners during an attack in the district, displacing people.

Taking to Twitter, Afghanistan International, a local media outlet in Afghanistan said, “The Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) has confirmed reports of civilian shootings in Balkhab, saying that the Taliban killed civilians and prisoners during an attack on the district, displacing civilians.”

“This is the fourth prestigious human rights organization to refer to the killing of civilians in Balkhab,” it added.

Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the UN special rapporteur for Afghanistan human rights reacted to the clashes in Balkhab and called for the prevention of civilian casualties.

Shia Hazaras have historically endured widespread persecution

Hazaras account for about 20% of Afghanistan’s 38 million people, making them the third largest ethnic group there. In a Sunni-majority country, Shia Hazaras are a religious minority that have historically endured widespread persecution.

Before the Taliban took control of Kabul last August, Hazaras already faced an increasing campaign of violence by the Taliban and Islamic State Khorasan, an affiliate of the Islamic State militant group. Hazaras also had to contend with systemic discrimination from the government in Kabul. Since the Taliban came to power, Hazaras have remained the principal victims of IS-K attacks and Taliban atrocities and forced evictions.

Online campaign was launched by social media users

In the meantime, an online campaign was launched by social media users calling for international organizations to support citizens in Balkhab.

The Taliban have carried out broad censorship, limiting critical reporting, and have detained and beaten journalists. Taliban forces have carried out revenge killings and enforced disappearances of former government officials and security force personnel.

Source : huffpost, thetimes, tolonews

www.shafaqna.com