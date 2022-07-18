Yemenis take Part in Eid Al-Ghadir celebrations

The auspicious occasion marks the anniversary of the appointment of Imam Ali (AS) by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as his successor almost 14 centuries ago.

The Eid Al-Ghadir Celebrations were held in the capital Sana’a and 13 other provinces of the country.

The people of Yemen reiterated their devotion to Imam Ali (AS) and Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS).

They also chanted slogans in condemnation of US President Joe Biden’s visit to Wet Asia and his statements in support of normalization of ties with Israel.

Speakers at the ceremonies underlined the need for following the example of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS) and making sacrifices on the path of truth and combating the enemies of the Muslim Ummah.

Addressing the ceremonies in a televised speech, leader of Yemen’s popular Ansarullah resistance movement, Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, lashed out at Washington’s efforts to normalize ties between Israel and Arab countries, saying Biden demonstrated his loyalty to Zionists during a recent visit to the occupied Palestinian territories.

Houthi said Biden made his Middle East tour in hope of being treated by everyone as the one who leads humanity around the globe.

“However, he has openly declared his affiliation to Zionism,” he said, adding, “The US is follower of Zionism and is reflecting its orientations and positions.”

The Ansarullah chief said “mercenary regimes” in the region have misled the Islamic Ummah on the issue of distinguishing friend from foe, adding, “These regimes introduce the Zionists as those whose leadership and rule must be accepted by the Islamic Ummah.”

Houthi warned against plots by hypocrite elements to present the enemies of Israel as the main enemy of the Islamic Ummah, saying, “This is a very dangerous deviation.”

He also said Takfiri terrorist groups in the region are walking in the same direction that serves the Zionists.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Ansarullah leader called for putting an end to the dominance of global arrogance and their influence on Muslim nations, stressing the importance of righteous governance.